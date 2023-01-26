Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.99. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a current ratio of 13.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $2,327,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,369,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 546,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,734,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $22,561,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

