Polymath Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $176.42 million and $2.44 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00380348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015847 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001118 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017392 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

