Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $392.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $396.09.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Pool stock opened at $363.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.52 and its 200-day moving average is $335.43. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Pool by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

