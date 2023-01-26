Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
