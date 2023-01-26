Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

