ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the December 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Price Performance
EQRR stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $56.01.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF
