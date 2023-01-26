Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $159.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,473,000 after acquiring an additional 639,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,819,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,560,000 after acquiring an additional 433,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.