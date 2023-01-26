QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $115.01 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $115.01 million and approximately $125,934.53 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00051265 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00218941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00156255 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $128,630.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

