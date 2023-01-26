Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Earns Inline Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $159.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $144.91 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,790 shares of company stock worth $6,678,255. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 71.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

