Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 258.8% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Relativity Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ RACY remained flat at $12.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. Relativity Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $646,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Relativity Acquisition by 12.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Relativity Acquisition Company Profile

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

