Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives $222.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.40.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday.
In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $220.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.17 and a 200-day moving average of $194.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $147.75 and a 12 month high of $221.52.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
