RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RFIL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,093. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 million, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

