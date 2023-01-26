Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,790.00.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.74) to GBX 5,380 ($66.61) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.19) to GBX 5,790 ($71.69) in a research report on Monday. CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of RIO stock opened at $79.88 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

