Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Down 68.2% in January

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABRP. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sabre by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of SABRP remained flat at $94.86 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,262. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. Sabre has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $151.25.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

