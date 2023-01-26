Scotiabank Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$64.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EIF. TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.00.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$55.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.79 and a 12 month high of C$55.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.99.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$586.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$536.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.69%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.