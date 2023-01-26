Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEE. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

