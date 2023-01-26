Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Shutterstock Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $62.87 on Thursday. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61.
Institutional Trading of Shutterstock
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shutterstock Company Profile
Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
