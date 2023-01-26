Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $62.87 on Thursday. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $204.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

