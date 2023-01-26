Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Sientra to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sientra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Sientra Trading Down 13.0 %

Sientra stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.56. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.10). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 381.27% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

