Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Shares Down 1.2%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $31.21. 608,985 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,737% from the average session volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.
Sigma Lithium Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99.
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
