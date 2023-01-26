Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Simmons First National by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 31,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

