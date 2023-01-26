SmartFi (SMTF) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $19,906.73 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartFi has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One SmartFi token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00405021 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,565.03 or 0.28429511 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00588378 BTC.

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com.

SmartFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

