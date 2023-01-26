Stifel Nicolaus Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$27.75

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.81.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$20.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$25.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.05.

Insider Activity at MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06). Research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total transaction of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total transaction of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total value of C$354,827.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,256,488.14. Insiders have sold a total of 72,527 shares of company stock worth $1,507,310 in the last three months.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

