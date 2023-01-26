StockNews.com Lowers Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Tecnoglass Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $201.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.42 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 18.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,945 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

