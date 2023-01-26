TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.48 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $216.76 million and $9.48 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00078660 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00056302 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010918 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025506 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000849 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004488 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000213 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,292,669 coins and its circulating supply is 9,801,983,705 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
