Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the forty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $144.43 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

