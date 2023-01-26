Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.05.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,490 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,847,740,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 583,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $102.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

