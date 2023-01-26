The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Update

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,200 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

FBMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. 97,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 27.77%. Analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

