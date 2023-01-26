Tompkins Financial (TMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, analysts expect Tompkins Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.66. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.96%.

In related news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $129,477.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,758.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 86.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

