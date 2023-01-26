Troy Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Troy Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,836 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $45,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Mastercard stock opened at $384.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.73.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

