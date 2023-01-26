Truist Financial Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $533.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $432.00 to $533.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $445.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $424.69 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.84 and its 200-day moving average is $401.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,677 shares in the company, valued at $108,221,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,549 shares of company stock worth $37,233,959 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after purchasing an additional 277,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after purchasing an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

