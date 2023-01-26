Truist Financial Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $238.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $198.00 to $238.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $193.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.78 and its 200-day moving average is $154.05. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $481.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

