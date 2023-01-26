Truist Financial Cuts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $659.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $662.00 to $659.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $585.68 on Monday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $553.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $244.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

