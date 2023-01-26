UBS Group Raises Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $136.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $129.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an in-line rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.67.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.06 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,043,000 after purchasing an additional 111,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

