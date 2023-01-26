United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 511,654 shares traded.

United States Antimony Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 18.25, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary C. Evans purchased 251,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,512.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary C. Evans purchased 251,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $100,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,512.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Evans purchased 65,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,678.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,711.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 711,402 shares of company stock worth $305,590 over the last ninety days. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

About United States Antimony

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony during the third quarter worth $76,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony during the third quarter worth $50,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.