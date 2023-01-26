Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $221.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,932,000 after purchasing an additional 38,611 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,214,000 after acquiring an additional 316,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 85,918 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,450,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 474,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 75,528 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $7,043,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,921,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 751,046 shares of company stock worth $25,741,372 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

