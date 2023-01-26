VVS Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $135.88 million and $811,079.05 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,784,617,609,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,484,893,524,556 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

