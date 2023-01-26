Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $56.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $163.99.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $145,688.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 793.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,067 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 1,909.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 57,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

