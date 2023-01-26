Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.71.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $41.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $63.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 242.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 194,869 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

