WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Shares Up 3.6%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.85. Approximately 29,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 25,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
The firm has a market cap of C$493.38 million and a PE ratio of 56.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01.
WildBrain Company Profile
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
