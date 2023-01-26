WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Shares Up 3.6%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.85. Approximately 29,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 25,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

WILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$493.38 million and a PE ratio of 56.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01.

In other WildBrain news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 103,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,916.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,945,988 shares in the company, valued at C$81,343,776.27. In related news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 103,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.33 per share, with a total value of C$240,916.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,945,988 shares in the company, valued at C$81,343,776.27. Also, Director Eric Ellenbogen sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total transaction of C$42,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,380,173.05. In the last three months, insiders acquired 970,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,333.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

