Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRDLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Worldline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on the stock.

WRDLY opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. Worldline has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $28.15.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

