Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Trading Up 2.8%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 11,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 28,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XLO shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Xilio Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

