1,150 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $169.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

