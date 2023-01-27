61,232 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2,380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 89,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 85,695 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 89,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Sealed Air by 6,208.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 42,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sealed Air by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Citigroup lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.