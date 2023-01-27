Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Declares Dividend of GBX 35.25

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.25 ($0.44) per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of ASL stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,390 ($17.21). 113,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,316.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,232.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 331.57. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,066 ($13.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,472 ($18.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
