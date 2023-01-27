Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Declares Dividend of GBX 35.25

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.25 ($0.44) per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ASL stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,390 ($17.21). 113,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,316.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,232.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 331.57. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,066 ($13.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,472 ($18.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.