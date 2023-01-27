abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.90 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 74.70 ($0.92). Approximately 316,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 822,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.70 ($0.91).

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The firm has a market cap of £307.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.50.

abrdn European Logistics Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

