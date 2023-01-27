ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

