Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Reaches $1.16 on Major Exchanges

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00005034 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $226.81 million and $1.94 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 195,391,729 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

