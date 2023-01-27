Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $22.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised Ally Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point lowered Ally Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

