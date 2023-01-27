Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $115.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMED. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Amedisys to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $91.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $179.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 357,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,225,000 after acquiring an additional 301,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.