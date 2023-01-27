American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Trading 0.5% Higher

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $45.23. Approximately 145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.98.
American Customer Satisfaction ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03.
Institutional Trading of American Customer Satisfaction ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.
