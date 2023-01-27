Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Short Interest Update

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 383.0% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Americanas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:BTOOY remained flat at $3.45 on Friday. Americanas has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

Americanas SA engages in the e-commerce and marketplace businesses. It also offers consumer credit services; technology platform; and logistics, distribution, and customer service solutions. Its brand portfolio includes Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, and Submarino Finance. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

